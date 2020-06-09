On Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCS0), its Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team (SIMIT), in partnership with the North State Major Investigation Team (NSMIT) and several other law enforcement agencies conducted a counter-drug raid in the Juniper Valley area of Siskiyou County, netting a combined total of 11,556 illicit marijuana plants on adjoining parcels of land. Juniper Valley is located in the southwest area of Mt. Shasta Vista area of Siskiyou County not far from US 97. Nine adult males and females were arrested at the scene during the early-morning multi-agency counter-drug raid. All parcels of land had greenhouses with a significant number of marijuana plants and all parcels were located on or adjacent to Juniper Valley Circle, in vicinity of Quarry Road.

Many of the illegal plants confiscated were maturing with buds, which indicates many of the plants were close to harvest. When plants are harvested finished product is processed, packaged, and typically transported across state lines for illegal sale to a multitude of community buyers throughout the nation. “

During the past five-weeks, SCSO’s SIMIT and NSMIT have eradicated a combined total of 25,076 illegal marijuana plants and starter clones in the Big-Springs and Mt. Shasta Vista areas of the county.

The 11,556 illegal marijuana plants most recently seized, based on an average 3-pound yield at maturity, are worth approximately $34.7 million on the wholesale East Coast illicit drug market and approximately $104 million on the retail East Coast illicit drug market. The combined totals for the 25,076 illicit plants seized in Siskiyou County in recent weeks totals approximately $60.3 million on the wholesale East Coast illicit drug market and approximately $151.7 million on the retail East Coast illicit drug market.

This year’s totals for processed marijuana (438 pounds) could net approximately $438,000.00 wholesale and approximately $1,314,000.00 on the retail, East Coast illicit drug market, in addition to the multi-million-dollar tally for the marijuana plants already seized thus far.

SCSO’s Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team (SIMIT) is a drug task force that primarily enforces current county ordinances and state law that relates to illicit marijuana drug trafficking on private property areas of the county. NSMIT is a drug task force that is led by the California Department of Justice (CA DOJ) and its orientation is regional in nature, but the team spends time in Siskiyou County, enforcing drug laws and the team addresses violent crime and weapons-related offenses. Siskiyou County was designated a HIDTA county several years ago by the United States Department of Justice at the request of SCSO’s management team. Siskiyou County is a member of the Central Valley HIDTA since many drug trafficking networks in the region have links to areas in the Central Valley of California, such as Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Siskiyou, and Trinity Counties.

During 2019, SIMIT and NSMIT seizure totals for Siskiyou County were 61,599 illicit marijuana plants seized and 17,763.5 pounds of processed marijuana confiscated during their operations in various parts of the county. It is obvious the amounts of illicit marijuana plants and products seized by drug enforcement teams will eclipse last year’s totals considering the main harvest season is still months away.

Siskiyou County officials have enacted an ordinance that prohibits all outdoor marijuana cultivation in county areas and growers are limited to 12-plants inside an approved structure, for medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana possession on private property, pursuant to Prop 64, is limited to six marijuana plants, per parcel, which may be grown in a residence or other approved, enclosed structure (adults only). A recent county ordinance is pending final implementation, which significantly elevates daily fines for violation building, sewer, water, refuse, and illegal marijuana-related violations, including a $5,000.00 a day assessment possible for repeated violations. SCSO is working closely with county code enforcement to enhance the overall enforcement methods used to criminally and civilly mitigate the overwhelming illicit marijuana problem evident in Siskiyou County. A Siskiyou County Code Enforcement Officer accompanied the drug enforcement team on the June 3 counter-drug operation, and it is anticipated “quality of life” ordinance violations observed and documented at the most recent sites could exceed $100,000.00.

The proliferation of illicit marijuana cultivation sites has endangered people, harmed the environment, and promoted a major interstate drug trafficking industry originating from within the county, as evidenced by this large seizure operation. Dangers associated with the proliferation of marijuana have proven to be particularly harmful to children and the environment. On January 7, 2020, during their regularly-scheduled meeting, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a new “Local State of Emergency” because of the potentially devastating impacts that illicit marijuana cultivation sites, organized drug trafficking organizations, and their associates are exacting on the county and its citizenry, including critical public health, social welfare, justice, and environmental clean-up costs and related challenges.

Marijuana-related activities have been linked to county murders during 2019 and other deaths, including carbon monoxide poisonings, suicides, and traffic fatalities within the county. Fire dangers are also very evident in most of these illegal grow sites.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “The illegal marijuana seizures on June 3 once again indicates we are encountering larger grows sites compared to last year. Greenhouse operations dictate that large amounts of illegal marijuana can be grown, harvested, and illegally transported and sold over state lines several times a year from the same producer. The latest operation in the Juniper Valley Court area was massive by any standard, considering 11,556 illegal marijuana plants were seized. The most recent operation was well-organized and financed, clearly substantiating the fact we are facing organized crime groups intent on circumventing local, state, and in some cases, federal marijuana laws. Most arrested suspects attempted to flee on foot but the surprise raid with the help of the California Highway Patrol’s H-14 helicopter and crew identified and helped facilitate the apprehension the nine drug trafficking suspects. I would like to take this opportunity to thank SIMIT team members, NSMIT agents, California Department of Justice (Bureau of Investigations), SCSO patrol personnel, SCSO Dispatch operators, CHP (NSMIT Agent and H-14 crew), Siskiyou County Planning Department, which provided the invaluable assistance of a code enforcement officer for this operation, SCSO’s Property/Evidence team, and a large contingent of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife participated in the productive counter-drug operation.”

SCSO has received invaluable assistance and support from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which has provided most of the funding for the department’s counter-drug operations through DCESP (Domestic Cannabis Eradication Support Program).

Anyone with information about illegal marijuana cultivation operations in their county neighborhoods or the cases subject to these recent counter-drug operations is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. Complaints concerning “quality of life” issues such as building, water, sewage, or refuse should be directed to the Siskiyou County Community Development office at (530) 841-2100.