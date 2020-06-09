WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement after the Department of Interior (DOI) announced Barry Bushue to serve as the next Bureau of Land Management (BLM) State Director for Oregon and Washington:

“The Department of Interior’s announced selection of Barry Bushue as Oregon State’s Bureau of Land Management Director is an excellent choice,” said Walden. “I have worked with Barry over the years and have benefited from his commonsense and wise counsel. Barry has a longstanding record of strong management experience and knowledge of the state’s natural resources. He is well known throughout both the state and nation for his work on behalf of farmers and ranchers. Barry’s experience as President of the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, as Vice President of the American Farm Bureau and as State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Oregon, as well as being a farmer himself, have prepared him greatly for this roll. I am confident that the state of Oregon’s public lands are in good hands with Barry at the helm.”