WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management today announced the appointment of Barry Bushue as the State Director for Oregon and Washington. Bushue is currently State Executive Director of the Oregon Farm Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a family farmer. He will join the BLM in the coming weeks.

A leader and advocate for the natural resource communities for more than 25 years, Bushue is the owner of a retail and agritourism business east of Portland. Throughout his career he has represented the state and its farming communities – fostering collaborative relationships with numerous stakeholders.

“The Department of the Interior and the BLM strive to be good neighbors to those we serve, and we’re excited to have Barry Bushue, an exemplary leader and native Oregonian leading BLM’s efforts in the Pacific Northwest. Barry understands intimately the interconnection between the health of public lands and the health and well-being of people and communities in Oregon and Washington, and will bring fresh ideas and approaches to the agency’s work,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond.

“Barry Bushue will be a strong leader in natural resource management in Oregon and Washington,” said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley. “He understands the Pacific Northwest, and the importance of the public lands to communities in the region.”

In addition to operating the family farm, Bushue was the President of the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation for nearly 20 years, where he advocated on behalf of the Federation’s farming and ranching members. He also served as the Vice President of the American Farm Bureau, based in Washington, D.C.

Since 2018, he has worked as the official for the Oregon Farm Service Agency, where he oversaw the implementation of programs and policies across 23 county offices, a state office, and a total of 100 employees.

As State Director for Oregon and Washington, Bushue will lead the BLM in its management of 16.1 million acres of public lands across diverse landscapes, starting where the Columbia River crosses into northeastern Washington from Canada and ending at the headwaters of the Chetco River near California.