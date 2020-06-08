On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 9:18 P.M., a Trooper from the Central Point Area Command stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu for exceeding the speed limit on Interstate 5 near milepost 33 northbound. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 28.8 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 5.4 pounds of heroin concealed in natural voids of the vehicle’s rear fenders.

The driver was identified as Julian Pineda Casillas (36) from Victorville, California. Mr. Casillas was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine and Heroin.