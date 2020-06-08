KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four history museums in Klamath County are expanding their operations under Phase 2 of Klamath County’s re-opening process.

The Klamath County Museum, Baldwin Hotel Museum and Favell Museum in Klamath Falls have resumed regular operating hours effective June 5.

The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 is open limited hours until further notice.

“We’ve been eager to welcome visitors back into our buildings,” said county museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’re fortunate to be able to get back to something like business as usual while we still have most of the tourism season ahead of us.”

The Klamath County Museum at 1451 Main St. is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Baldwin Hotel Museum at 31 Main St. is open during summer months from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The privately owned Favell Museum at 125 W. Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Discounts for seniors, youth and military veterans are available at all three museums.

The Fort Klamath Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Additional hours may be added when Crater Lake National Park re-opens.

For more information call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.