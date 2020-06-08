The latest on the coronavirus:

Reopening Oregon:

Twenty-six counties will move to Phase 2 reopening on June 5, 6, and 8. Deschutes, Jefferson, and Umatilla counties applied for Phase 2 but remain under further review. Hood River county did not apply for Phase 2. The rest of the counties in the Second District are cleared for a Phase 2 reopening.

Economy on the Rise:

America’s economy is on the rise. The economy under President Trump continues to break records. In May, we have added 2.5 million jobs – the biggest one-month jobs surge in our nation’s history since at 1939. Read more here.

President Trump Signs PPP Flexibility:

Today, President Trump signed legislation that provides additional flexibility to small businesses that have been approved for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

More Funding for Oregon:

This week the CDC announced the distribution of $140 million through CDC’s existing immunization cooperative agreement. These funds will be used to support staffing and preparedness this summer and focus on ensuring flu coverage for vulnerable populations. Oregon received $1,726,931.

Update on Economic Impact Payments:



Treasury and IRS announced that 159 million Economic Impact Payments, worth more than $267 billion, have been distributed to Americans. Payments have been sent to all eligible Americans for whom the IRS has the necessary information to make a payment. These totals do not include the more than $2.5 billion that have been delivered to U.S. territories for payments to territory residents. More here.



Preventing the Second Wave:



This week, Rep. Walden released a report detailing the U.S.’s rapid progress on testing and what testing measures are needed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall. The U.S. has now performed more than 17.3 million tests. Over 2.7 million of those tests were performed in the past 7 days. Read more here.





Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing billions in funding toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 6/4/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count: There are currently at least 1,872,261 cases and 108,120 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon Current Case Count: 4,474

Baker: 1

Benton: 57

Clackamas: 333

Clatsop: 45

Columbia: 16

Coos: 32

Crook: 7

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 133

Douglas: 28

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 28

Jackson: 69

Jefferson: 46

Josephine: 23

Klamath: 44

Lake: 2

Lane: 80

Lincoln: 23

Linn: 121

Malheur: 32

Marion: 1011

Morrow: 12

Multnomah: 1224

Polk: 100

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 124

Union: 6

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 29

Washington: 755

Yamhill: 75

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 4,350

Negative: 134,838

Total (since 1/24): 139,188