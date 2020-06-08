Crater Lake, OR – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Crater Lake National Park is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning June 8, 2020, Crater Lake National Park will reopen access to:

Munson Valley Road, West Rim Drive, and North Entrance Road, weather permitting. East Rim Drive and Pinnacles Road continue to be closed as they usually are this time of year due to snow.

Park Entrance Stations – Beginning Monday, visitors are encouraged to visit https://www.recreation.gov/sitepass/2647 to pay entrance fees in advance. When paying at the entrance station, credit cards are preferred.

Park Trails – Most trails are currently covered with snow and, in some cases, downed trees. Watchman Peak, Garfield Peak and Cleetwood trails are closed as they normally are this time of year for resource protection and safety. The Godfrey Glenn Trail remains closed due to trail work.

Crater Lake Backcountry Office – Open for backcountry permits. Only one individual per group will be allowed in the office to complete the permit.

Rim Village Gift Shop – Other concession facilities and services will open in phases. Please check the Crater Lake Hospitality website at www.travelcraterlake.com for the latest information and updates.

Rim Village Comfort Stations

With public health in mind, the following facilities and services remain closed at this time:

Park Information Centers and Bookstores

Sinnott Memorial Overlook (normally closed this time of year).

Vault Toilets

Lost Creek Campground (normally closed this time of year).

Boat Tours – Canceled for the season.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Crater Lake National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, Recreate Responsibly, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/crla and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

With several feet of snow still covering much of the park, visitors should be aware of potential hazards such as slippery snow patches and falling rocks. Please use caution when driving as icy and snowy roads can still occur this time of year, especially at night and in early morning hours. Steep snowfields still exist at many of the overlooks along Rim Drive and visitors should use extreme caution to prevent falls. Because of the hazardous terrain that exists in the caldera surrounding Crater Lake, travel below the rim is prohibited at all times. Please stay back from the edge! Be safe and have an enjoyable visit!