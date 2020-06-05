KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 45.

Of the 45 cases, 36 have recovered. There are nine active cases in Klamath County. As of June 4, 3,700 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.

For daily updates on COVID-19 information, visit http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 8 1 — 30-39 10 — — 40-49 8 3 — 50-59 10 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 2 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 45 6 0