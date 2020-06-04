For the November 3, 2020 General Election, Phil Studenberg officially filed on June 3, 2020 for the office of City Council, Ward 1 for the City of Klamath Falls. He filed by Affidavit of Nomination and paid his $25.00 filing fee. Mr. Studenberg was the first person to officially file for this position for the November 3, 2020 Election.

Qualifications under the City Charter to run for a City Council Position are: must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to City continuously during the four (4) years immediately preceding the election; must be a resident within the Ward District filed for; and must meet state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is no later than August 25, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

Any person interested in applying for Mayor or a Council Position (Ward 1 or Ward 2) should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at the phone number/email address listed above, or in person at 500 Klamath Avenue, in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.