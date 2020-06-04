PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 4,474.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here