PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 4,474.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).