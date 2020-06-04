As of June 3, Oregon DMV has expanded its services available by appointment at up to 40 of the 60 DMV offices. As we announced in last night’s news release, we have switched to an online form at OregonDMV.com rather than phone for customers to request an appointment. Appointments are available at this time only for a few services that must be done in person.

We have a quick how-to video here for DMV customers: https://youtu.be/szQk5vWbNBw

For news media, we have some B roll video and still photos of the first day of expanded appointments, June 3, taken at the Southeast Portland and South Salem DMV offices. These are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p54yn0ri80n2akz/AACQ_Gb6p72DyrXNv1rnGci6a?dl=0

We have also launched a daily statistical report, which will be updated each day here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/News/factsstats.aspx