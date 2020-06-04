As of June 3, Oregon DMV has expanded its services available by appointment at up to 40 of the 60 DMV offices. As we announced in last night’s news release, we have switched to an online form at OregonDMV.com rather than phone for customers to request an appointment. Appointments are available at this time only for a few services that must be done in person.

