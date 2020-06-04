(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will address all of Oregon’s 2020 graduating students in a virtual commencement speech on June 14. The commencement address, titled “Celebrating the Class of 2020,” will broadcast on Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) Radio and OPB TV at the following times:

OPB Radio: Early afternoon, Sunday, June 14

OPB TV: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14

Governor Brown will honor the Oregon’s graduating high school and college students, most of whom are unable to participate in on-site graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic prevents me from delivering a commencement address in person this year, but I am grateful to have this opportunity to offer my sincere congratulations to every single Oregon graduate – at the same time,” said Governor Brown.

To find the OPB TV channel in your area, visit opb.org/television/channels. For a list of OPB Radio stations, visit opb.org/radio/where-to-listen.