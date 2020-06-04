(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown approved 26 counties to move to Phase 2 of reopening on June 5, 6, and 8 under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon.

County officials submitted letters to the Governor’s Office requesting entry into Phase 2, and confirming their counties met Oregon’s safety and preparedness prerequisites for Phase 2.

“Today, most of us live in communities where people are venturing out a bit. We do so cautiously, looking out for friends, family and neighbors,” said Governor Brown. “I want to say thank you to each and every Oregonian who has made tremendous sacrifices to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

“Any reopening comes with risk. That’s just a fact of life right now. We need to reduce the risk that comes with reopening. So, fellow Oregonians, you have further opportunity to show that you are looking out for your friends, family and neighbors.”

The following counties have been approved to enter Phase 2 on the following dates:

June 5

Benton

Curry

Douglas

Grant

Jackson

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Linn

Morrow

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

June 6

Baker

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Gilliam

Harney

Josephine

Malheur

Sherman

Yamhill

June 8

Tillamook

The dates reflect the specific request of each county as reflected in their Phase 2 request letters. Counties entering Phase 2 will continue reopening following new health and safety guidance for gatherings, indoor and outdoor venues, workplaces, travel, bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor activities, pools and sports courts, and recreational sports.

A video presentation for counties and members of the public with questions about Phase 2 is available here.

The Oregon Health Authority analyzed the metrics holistically for each county and determined when seemingly significant percentage increases were actually the result of a county having a very small number of cases. For example, several counties did not technically meet the metric that at least 70% of new cases must be tracked to an existing, known case. However, in all of these counties the number of untracked cases was so small (fewer than 5) that OHA deemed them not significant. In addition, one county––Lane––technically did not meet the metric of having no increase in testing positivity in the last 7 days. The previous seven days had a positivity rating of 0%, and the last 7 days had a positivity of 2%, which is still low compared to the national average, which is over 10%. OHA deemed this change insignificant as well.

Three counties, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Umatilla, applied for Phase 2 but remain under further review. State health officials are in active communication with local public health officials in these counties.

Six counties have not yet applied for Phase 2: Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Polk, and Washington.

Multnomah County has not yet applied for Phase 1 and remains in baseline status.

Updates to sector-specific guidance will be made available at coronavirus.oregon.gov. The Governor’s Office continues to work with the Oregon Health Authority to update health and safety guidance for the reopening process. Members of the public with questions about the reopening process are encouraged to visit coronavirus.oregon.gov.