For the November 3, 2020 General Election, Carol Westfall officially filed on June 3, 2020 for the office of Mayor for the City of Klamath Falls. She filed by Affidavit of Nomination and paid her $50.00 filing fee. Mrs. Westfall was the first person to officially file for this position for the November 3, 2020 Election.

Qualifications under the City Charter to run for Mayor are the candidate must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to City continuously during the four (4) years immediately preceding the election and meet all state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is no later than August 25, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

Any person interested in applying for Mayor or a Council Position (Ward 1 or Ward 2) should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at the phone number/email address listed above, or in person at 500 Klamath Avenue, in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.