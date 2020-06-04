The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 397th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 397 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, while open for business, is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis and will not hold a public graduation ceremony but would like to congratulate these men and women from diverse backgrounds entering the law enforcement profession.
Graduating members of BP397:
Police Officer Tracy Alioth
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Ivan Alvarez
Portland Police Bureau
Trooper Aaron Barichio
Oregon State Police
Deputy Sheriff Ryan Barnes
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Darrin Breshears
Linn County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Cotter Butler
Umatilla Police Department
Police Officer Antonea Carson
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer David Coan
Oregon City Police Department
Police Officer Derrick Daley
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Miguel Diaz
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Brian DiCarlo
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Katheryn Fowlds
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Kayla Franck
Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Andrew Franklin
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Jonah Gellman
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Maria Gray
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Dustin Kittel
Newport Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Todd Lake
Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Jason Lasota
Medford Police Department
Police Officer Davor Lukic
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Daniel McEvoy
Corvallis Police Department
Police Officer Preston Neumann
Woodburn Police Department
Police Officer Sean Nieto
Newport Police Department
Police Officer Cooper Noack
Keizer Police Department
Police Officer Emma Paranto
Sunriver Police Department
Police Officer Justin Prevo
Baker City Police Department
Police Officer Daniel Reynolds
Stayton Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Jared Riehl
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Harrison Ross
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Michael Sanchez
Grants Pass Dept of Public Safety
Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Schwab
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer JuliAnna Scusa
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Austin Shouman
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Skeels
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Michael Smith
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Michael Thran
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Kenneth Wigham
Toledo Police Department
Police Officer David Wohlers
Canby Police Department
## Background Information on the DPSST ##
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Patricia Patrick-Joling, public citizen representative, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.