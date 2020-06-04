The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 397th Basic Police Class.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 397 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, while open for business, is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis and will not hold a public graduation ceremony but would like to congratulate these men and women from diverse backgrounds entering the law enforcement profession.

Graduating members of BP397:

Police Officer Tracy Alioth

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Ivan Alvarez

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Aaron Barichio

Oregon State Police

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Barnes

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Darrin Breshears

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Cotter Butler

Umatilla Police Department

Police Officer Antonea Carson

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer David Coan

Oregon City Police Department

Police Officer Derrick Daley

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Miguel Diaz

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Brian DiCarlo

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Katheryn Fowlds

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Kayla Franck

Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Franklin

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Jonah Gellman

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Maria Gray

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Dustin Kittel

Newport Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Todd Lake

Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Jason Lasota

Medford Police Department

Police Officer Davor Lukic

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Daniel McEvoy

Corvallis Police Department

Police Officer Preston Neumann

Woodburn Police Department

Police Officer Sean Nieto

Newport Police Department

Police Officer Cooper Noack

Keizer Police Department

Police Officer Emma Paranto

Sunriver Police Department

Police Officer Justin Prevo

Baker City Police Department

Police Officer Daniel Reynolds

Stayton Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Jared Riehl

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Harrison Ross

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Sanchez

Grants Pass Dept of Public Safety

Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Schwab

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer JuliAnna Scusa

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Austin Shouman

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Skeels

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Smith

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Michael Thran

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Kenneth Wigham

Toledo Police Department

Police Officer David Wohlers

Canby Police Department

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Patricia Patrick-Joling, public citizen representative, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.