State Parks Day is Saturday, June 6 and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites visitors to their local state park for a day of free camping and parking.

Overnight camping is free at all tent and RV sites in open state park campgrounds for stays over the night of June 6. Day-use parking is free June 6 at the 25 parks that charge a day-use fee.

“State Parks Day is our annual ‘thank you’ to Oregonians for supporting their state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “2020 has been a difficult year for many people, and we’re proud to be able to provide safe natural places for folks to de-stress and enjoy the outdoors.”

State Parks Day is organized by OPRD and has been held annually since 1997. In the past, State Parks Day included guided hikes, interagency activities with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Lottery, free food and interpretation activities.

Reduced staff, budget and resources keep the agency from hosting events this year. COVID-19 precautions also limit interactive opportunities but the public is still encouraged to visit a state park local to them and enjoy the outdoors.

The majority of state park campgrounds still remain closed until June 9; however, a few are currently open to first-come, first-served guests:

Campers should expect reduced levels of service at the campgrounds, including fewer staff and limited access to facilities.

Oregon State Parks do not receive tax dollars and are primarily funded by Oregon Lottery revenue and user fees. Learn more on stateparks.oregon.gov.