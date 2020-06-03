(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability tomorrow to discuss Phase II of reopening under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon. She will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

The press availability will be held by teleconference today, Wednesday, June 3, at 11:00 AM PST.

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing Nikki Fisher. A live stream will be available for the public here.

Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. We will have an operator-assisted teleconference line available for this press conference. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Updates to sector-specific guidance will be made available at coronavirus.oregon.gov. The Governor’s Office continues to work with the Oregon Health Authority to update health and safety guidance for the reopening process. Members of the public with questions about the reopening process are encouraged to visit coronavirus.oregon.gov.

