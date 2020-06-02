PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 157, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 4,335. The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Hood River (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), Wasco (2), Washington (4).

Oregon’s 155th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 156th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on May 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 157th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on April 6 and died on May 26 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Outbreak Reported at Bob’s Red Mill

An outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases has been reported at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County. State and county public health officials are working to investigate the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The outbreak investigation started on May 27.

The risk to the general public from this outbreak is low. If you have questions or concerns about your risk of exposure, please contact your health care provider.

Additional information about this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published tomorrow.

Last week, OHA announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more COVID-19 cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks for public disclosure.

OHA is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

