JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The case of COVID-19 for Josephine County reported May 31 has been determined to be a laboratory error. The case has been removed from the Josephine County case count and the sample will be re-collected and tested again.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 23.

For more information on COVID-19 in Josephine County, see co.josephine.or.us/COVID19.