Amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated social and business restrictions, the Klamath Falls Farmers Market (KFFM) is moving forward with plans for the 2020 market season. The market will open Saturday, June 6th at 9:00 am at its regular downtown location on 9th St between Main St and Klamath Ave. Under the Governor’s executive orders, farmers markets are considered “essential businesses” (like grocery stores) and are exempt from shutdown. However, a number of modifications will be implemented at the market this year in order to prevent further spread of the virus and keep everyone safe and healthy.

The Board of Directors of KFFM has carefully considered guidelines for social distancing and other changes designed to help protect the health and safety of market vendors and customers alike. These guidelines have been reviewed by officials of the City of Klamath Falls, who are in full support of the farmers market and the associated benefits it brings to the community. It is hoped that the safety measures that will be implemented at the Saturday markets may be able to be eased as time goes on and as public health conditions allow.

Some key changes this year from past operation of the market will include:

vendor booths will be spaced farther apart, and some will be located in the parking area which will be closed to vehicles;

vendors whose product or service requires close contact between people will not be allowed at the market this year;

hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available in the main walkways of the market;

the Market Manager, Charlie Wycoff, will act as the market’s “Social Distancing Officer” and will monitor and enforce 6-foot distancing between people in the common areas of the market;

anyone who is sick, even a little, should not come to the market

all vendors and customers/visitors are encouraged to wear face masks

all vendors have been advised to set up their booths to enforce social distancing, to regularly sanitize and wipe down their tables and surfaces, and to not allow customers to touch their products, especially food items;

all non-essential programs such as music and children’s activities will be cancelled until further notice;

other modifications may also be implemented as needed to ensure public health and safety.

The mission of the Klamath Falls Farmers Market is to provide support for local small agricultural producers and provide a venue for them to sell their fresh local products directly to the public. The market also welcomes artisans and crafts persons who create and sell their unique local hand-made products. KFFM is also a tourist attraction and gathering place for community and social interaction on Saturdays, but unfortunately these must be limited for the duration of the current public health crisis. All visitors to the market this year will be encouraged to keep distance from others, not gather in groups, and basically do their “shopping” and then be on their way.

It is also part of the market’s mission to provide fresh, health food choices for low-income families. As always, the market supports and accepts SNAP/EBT Oregon Trail cards (food stamps) for food purchases, as well as the Oregon Farm Direct Nutrition Program for seniors and WIC program recipients.

Further information about KFFM is available from the website www.klamathfallsfarmersmarket.org ; by email to charlie@klamathfallsfarmersmarket.org ; or by telephone at 541-273-1102.