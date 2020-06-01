PORTLAND, Ore. – As part of Week Two of its celebration of the many outstanding athletic achievements in the state over the past year, the 2020 Oregon Sports Awards this week announced its second group of award-winners. Once again this year, Sport Oregon and NBC Sports Northwest are teaming up to present the 2020 Oregon Sports Awards, with top athletes and coaches from 21 different categories highlighting the 68th year of the state’s annual sports awards.

During the second week of presentations, a total of nine athletes across a variety of award categories were recognized, including Prep Volleyball Player of the Year, Prep Football Player of the Year, Prep Wrestler of the Year (Male, Female), Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year (Male, Female), and Ad Rutschman Small College Athlete of the Year (Male, Female).

2020 OREGON SPORTS AWARDS WINNERS (May 26-29 announcements)

Prep Volleyball Player of the Year – Izzi Szulczewski, Mountainside High School

Prep Football Player of the Year – Casey Filkins, Lake Oswego High School

Prep Wrestler of the Year (Female) – Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn High School

Prep Wrestler of the Year (Male) – Santos Cantu, Crescent Valley High School

Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year (Female) – Sabrina Ionescu, University of Oregon Basketball

Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year (Male) – Payton Pritchard, University of Oregon Basketball

Ad Rutschman Small College Athlete of the Year (Female) – Taylor Ristvedt, Southern Oregon University Volleyball

Ad Rutschman Small College Athlete of the Year (Male, Two Winners) – Mitchell Fink, Oregon Technical Institute Basketball; Wyatt Smith, Linfield College Football/Baseball

This year’s Oregon Sports Awards announcements conclude with the unveiling of the George Pasero Team of the Year (Monday, June 1), Slats Gill Sportsperson of the Year (Tuesday, June 2) and DNA: Dedication to Oregon Sports (Tuesday, June 2). Once again this year, NBC Sports Northwest will announce all of the awards live exclusively on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620AM. Award-winners will be revealed on The Brian Noe Show (9 a.m.-12 noon PT), and additionally will be featured on SportOregon.org, NBCSportsNorthwest.com and through social media.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF ANNOUNCEMENTS (NBC Sports Northwest)

Monday, June 1

George Pasero Team of the Year – 9:45 a.m. PT

Tuesday, June 2

Slats Gill Sportsperson of the Year – 9:45 a.m. PT

DNA: Dedication to Oregon Sports – 10:45 a.m. PT

Finalists for the Oregon Sports Awards were nominated and selected through a statewide voting panel consisting of TV, radio and print journalists, and respected sports professionals. Originally the Hayward Banquet of Champions, the Oregon Sports Awards began in 1948 to honor Oregon’s outstanding professional and amateur athletes, teams, coaches and administrators from many levels and a wide range of sports. This year’s awards program includes modifications due to the cancelation of spring prep and college sports, and the suspension of professional sports in response to COVID-19. Spring prep sports awards and the Harry Glickman Award for the professional athlete of the year have been suspended for 2020.