PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 154, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 59 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 4,302.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (11), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Linn (2), Marion (13), Morrow (1), Multnomah (6), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (4).

Oregon’s 154th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 29 and died the same day at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Last week, OHA previously announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more COVID-19 cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks for public disclosure.

OHA is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

