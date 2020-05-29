In anticipation of the, “Shut Down and Fed Up” rally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, the partner law enforcement agencies throughout the Klamath Basin wish to provide the following information.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:00am in Merrill, Oregon. The rally is expected to consist of hundreds of tractors and other pieces of agricultural equipment and support vehicles. Participants of the rally will proceed north on Hwy 39, west on Cross Road, north on Springlake Road, west on Old Midland Road, north on Springlake Road, west on Joe Wright Road, and north on Hwy 97 to downtown Klamath Falls. There the participants will proceed north on Klamath Ave, west on 12th Street, and south on Main Street back to Hwy 97. As they leave downtown, the participants will travel south on Hwy 97, east on Miller Island Road, south on Tingley Lane to Del Fatti Lane.

The expectation, and guidance provided to the rally organizers, is that everyone involved in the rally will obey all state laws and municipal ordinances. Local law enforcement will be monitoring the route to ensure laws are adhered to with community safety as our priority.

At the end of the day, we expect this demonstration will be another one of the many 1st Amendment protected peaceful demonstrations that have taken place in the Klamath Basin over the years. We urge everyone taking part in the rally, everyone in opposition to the rally, and everyone just observing to remember…the Klamath Basin is a great place to live! We value the rights and opinions of our neighbors and will continue to support each other for the future health and success of the Klamath Basin. Continue to be civil with each other and respect the individual rights and safety of others around you.

Dave Henslee, Chief of Police

City of Klamath Falls Police Department

Chris Kaber, Sheriff

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office

Donnie Miller, Lieutenant

Oregon State Police

Brian Bicknell, Marshal

City of Merrill Police Department

Ron Broussard, Marshal

City of Malin Police Department