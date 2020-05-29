As we prepare for tomorrow’s tractor rally, we want to stress the importance of safety & civility as we peacefully protest 20 years of bad science, destructive policy and disregard for the critical contributions of farms to our economy, communities & wildlife habitats.

Please refer to this guide for the OFFICIAL safety guidelines and route map. The motorcade will depart from Merrill, OR at 10:00 am on Friday, May 29th.

Please utilize one of the following staging areas to join the motorcade if you are hopping in North of Merrill:

▪️Wong Potatoes (17600 Highway 39 Klamath Falls, OR 97603)

▪️Springlake Road (approach from Homedale Road, to O’Connor Road and lineup on Springlake Road)

▪️Dehlinger Lane (approach from Hill Road and line up on Dehlinger lane (East of 39))

Link to map: https://www.google.com/…/data=!4m30!4m29!1m2!1m1!1s0x54cecc…