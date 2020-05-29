The latest on the coronavirus:

Flexibility for Farms:

The FDA provided flexibility to farms regarding eligibility for the qualified exemption under the Produce Safety Rule during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Farms that are currently eligible for the qualified exemption and associated modified requirements will still be considered eligible, even if they shift sales away from qualified end-users, so long as they continue to meet the requirement that their average food sales during the previous three years total less than $500,000. Learn more here.

New CDC Guidelines for Retirement Communities & Independent Living Facilities:



The CDC updated the guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in retirement communities and independent living facilities. Read more here.

The CDC also recently published new interim guidelines for COVID-19 antibody testing. Read more here.

Progress in Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Treatment:

NIH published the preliminary results from a clinical trial of remdesivir. The investigational antiviral remdesivir is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a report published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The report notes that patients who received remdesivir had a shorter time to recovery than those who received placebo — the median time to recover was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo.

The findings support remdesivir as the standard therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and requiring supplemental oxygen therapy, according to the authors. However, there is a continued need to evaluate antivirals with other therapeutic agents to continue to improve clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19. Read more here.

Individual Economic Impact Payments:

As of last week, the IRS said they have sent out more than 150 million direct payments – a total of some $258 billion in the two months since the phase three coronavirus package was signed into law.

For additional information about the economic impact payments you can visit the IRS website here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing billions in funding toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 5/27/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count: There are currently at least 1,697,459 cases and 100,271 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.



Oregon Current Case Count: Oregon current case count: 4,038

Baker: 1

Benton: 55

Clackamas: 300

Clatsop: 45

Columbia: 16

Coos: 31

Crook: 6

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 120

Douglas: 25

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 13

Jackson: 65

Jefferson: 24

Josephine: 25

Klamath: 41

Lake: 2

Lane: 67

Lincoln: 11

Linn: 115

Malheur: 28

Marion: 920

Morrow: 12

Multnomah: 1093

Polk: 98

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 112

Union: 6

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 20

Washington: 703

Yamhill: 67

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 3,947

Negative: 112, 954

Total (since 1/24): 116,901