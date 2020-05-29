PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tech Basketball’s Mitchell Fink has been named the co-recipient of the Ad Rutschman Male Small College Athlete of the Year award for 2019-20. Fink shares the award with Linfield’s Wyatt Smith, as announced early Friday morning by Oregon Sports Awards.

Fink has now been recognized with the Ad Rutschman award in back-to-back seasons, making him the first Hustlin’ Owl to ever win the award twice.

Fink led the Owls this season to a 26-7 record and a two-seed in the NAIA National Tournament, which was cut short due to COVID-19 cancellations. Fink averaged an impressive 19.5 ppg and 7.3 apg in the 2019-20 campaign.

“It’s an honor to be named the Ad Rutschman small college athlete of the year again, along with Wyatt Smith,” says Fink. “I think this award speaks volumes to the success of our team this year and all of the hard work we put in. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything without the support of my coaches, teammates and family”.



This award is just another on Fink’s loaded list of honors for the 2019-20 season including being named CCC Player of the Year, NAIA DII 1st Team All-American, NABC 1st Team All-American, & NAIA All-Star.

Fink’s repeat victory makes this the eighth time the prestigious Ad Rutschman award has been bestowed upon an Oregon Tech athlete. Ryan Fiegi received the award in 2008 after leading the Owls to a National Championship and other previous recipients include Tara Moates in 2017, Jackie Imhof and Bryant Sentman in 2011, Kelsie Haylett in 2007, and Meagan Webber was Tech’s first recipient in 2002.

VIST https://oregontechowls.com