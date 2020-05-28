Washington County to enter Phase I on June 1

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that Washington County can begin entering Phase I of reopening on Monday, June 1 under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon.

County officials presented their completed application to the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Office to confirm the county has met Oregon’s safety and preparedness prerequisites for reopening.

For more information on the county reopening process, visit coronavirus.oregon.gov.