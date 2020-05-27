Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) announced today that this summer’s Third Thursday street fair series has been canceled due to restrictions on public gatherings that are expected to remain in place throughout the summer. The organization is, however, proceeding with plans for other activities and events that could be appropriately produced given the restrictions.

“We are of course disappointed that one of the community’s most popular annual events is not going to take place this summer, but guidance from the state indicates that large gatherings will be limited at least through September. In the past couple seasons, average attendance at Third Thursday has been around four to five thousand with nearly 100 vendors. At that scale, our board couldn’t see a viable path to successfully producing the event this summer, even if restrictions are relaxed ahead of schedule,” said KFDA Executive Director Darin Rutledge. KFDA has already received some vendor applications for the event and will be working with those vendors to offer refunds for prepaid vendor fees.

In light of restrictions on the size of public gatherings, the organization is working on plans for smaller events throughout the summer, including a revamped version of its popular live music series at Sugarman’s Corner. “Downtown is a gathering place – that’s a big part of what makes it special. With Third Thursday not an option this summer, we want to continue to be creative in providing opportunities for people to gather and to showcase our downtown businesses and amenities. This summer that’s just going to look a little different as we adapt to provide options for people to get together safely and responsibly with respect to the public health concerns that we’re currently facing,” said Rutledge. KFDA will also expand its collaboration with community partners to produce summer events as a way to share resources and highlight other community organizations who have been extremely limited in their ability to operate the past couple months. As an example, KFDA plans to continue its partnership with Klamath Folk Alliance to schedule performers for live music events.

Announcements and information are shared through KFDA’s website at www.downtownklamathfalls.org, through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownKFalls, and through an electronic newsletter (visitors can sign up on the website).

KFDA provides its events and programs largely through sponsorships and annual contributions from its members, and recognizes the following “Champion” and “Promoter” level sponsors for their generous ongoing support: Klamath Insurance Center, Amerititle, Oregon Tech, Fisher Nicholson Realty, KLAD 92.5 FM, Pacific Power, KCEDA, SmithBates, Discover Klamath, Thai Orchid, NIS Labs, Holiday Market, Rodeos Pizza & Saladeria, The Residences at 621, and Bell Hardware.