On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 12:15 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a serious injury crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 3.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a green Honda CRV, operated by Pamela Thompson (65) of Klamath Falls, was westbound when it struck the back of a (also westbound) silver Jeep Patriot operated by Brian Nicoson (46) of Cottage Grove.

Thompson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Honda CRV had been reported as a reckless driver before the crash. DUII is being investigated as a factor in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation and all charges will be referred to the Lane County DA.

Nicoson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

OSP was assisted by Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, and ODOT