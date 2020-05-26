KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Filmmakers amateur and pro, including students, have until Monday, June 1 to submit their films for the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF). Taking place Sept. 18-20 in Klamath Falls, KIFF is the premier Oregon-centric film festival, welcoming exclusively films created in Oregon or by Oregon filmmakers, as well as northern California. The festival is held at the Ross Ragland Theater and Pelican Cinemas. Coordinated by Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting and supporting filmmaking in the Klamath Basin; KIFF has grown over the years from a single-day event into a renowned three-day celebration of the art of storytelling amidst Oregon’s scenic landscapes. The festival is split between northern and southern categories, showcasing feature-length films (40 minutes or more) as well as short films (under 40 minutes). There is also a student film category for productions made by students from kindergarten through high school. Nearly $2,000 in prizes are given out at the festival each year based on the best films as voted on by a panel of judges comprised of experts in the film industry. The festival takes a local slant, welcoming films from amateurs as much as professionals, down to students experimenting with their cell phone making a video for the first time. Films need to have been completed by at least Jan. 1, 2019 to be eligible, though KIFF organizers do maintain a “things we missed” category for older films that fell through the cracks. Individuals submitting a film also are entitled to two free weekend passes for the festival, regardless of whether their film is ultimately selected for the festival or not. Student films should be five minutes or shorter. Selections for the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival will be announced in July. Last year’s film festival expanded with a street fair outside of the Ross Ragland Theater complete with food carts, beer garden and live music before the opening feature film’s presentation. Event organizers are exploring possible online alternatives to the festival should COVID-19 prevent public film screenings in September. For complete film festival guidelines and film submission information visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival, or contact Klamath Film at info@klamathfilm.org.