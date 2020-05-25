KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Greg Stewart announced today the signing of Outfielder Kathryn Bradford from The Dalles, Oregon to a letter of intent to play softball for the Hustlin’ Owls starting in the fall.

Bradford played at Mt. Hood CC the last two seasons and in 2019 she earned First Team NWAC Southern Region All Star accolades. In 2019 she batted .463 with 69 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 35 RBI. She also had a .529 on base percentage with 13 stolen bases and 49 runs scored.

“We are thrilled to sign a player of Kathryn’s ability to our roster for next season,” said Stewart. “She is a lefty slapper with power to all fields and has been a tough out at the top of the lineup for the Saints. Kathryn has proven herself to be one of the best outfielders in the NWAC and I am looking forward to seeing her continue her success on the field and in the classroom as an Oregon Tech Owl.”

Kathryn will pursue Respiratory Care as a major at Oregon Tech starting this fall and is the daughter of Todd and Christi Bradford & Laura and Jeff Carrell.