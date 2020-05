A walking history tour of the lower Link River Canyon will be offered Saturday, May 30, by the Klamath County Museum.

Link River was the site of the first flour mill and lumber mill in Klamath Falls. A set of low falls on the river is the namesake for the city.

The walk will cover up to two miles along the Link River Trail.

The walk is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For information on time and location, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.