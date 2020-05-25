KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell announced today the 6th addition to the 2020 recruiting class with the signing of Colton Brownson of Oakland, Oregon to a letter of intent to play basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls.

“Colton is an ELITE level athlete with ah huge upside,” said Parnell. “He’s one of the best athletes coming out of high school that we’ve seen in a very long time. He had an outstanding career at Oakland HS, where he played under Jeff Clark, one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Oregon. Colton has a chance to become a big time player in the Cascade Conference.”

Brownson, a 6-5 wing, is a two-time Central Valley Conference Player of the Year and was named an OSAA 2A 1st team All-State selection in both of his final two seasons. This past year, Colton averaged 18.1 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game and blocked 2.4 shots per game, leading Oakland HS to a perfect 12-0 record in the CVC. Colton ended his career at Oakland as the all-time leader in blocked shots, 2nd in career points, 3rd in career rebounds and 5th in career steals. In addition to his individual success, Colton’s career record at Oakland was 92-24, including 3 conference championships and a 5th place and 6th place finish at the state tournament.

Oakland HS coach Jeff Clark on Brownson, “Colton is a phenomenal athlete with a very high basketball IQ. He will impact the game in a variety of fashions.”

Brownson joins Brandon Halter (Glide HS) and Andrew Weber (Roseburg HS) as former Douglas County athletes to play under Coach Parnell. Coach Parnell, a former Douglas County athlete himself played his prep hoops at Sutherlin HS.

Brownson is the son of James and Angie Brownson and plans to major in the Small Business Entrepreneurship program.

Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 this past season and was ranked 7th nationally headed into the NAIA Division 2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top 12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8 and 12. Unfortunately, the post-season tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hustlin’ Owls have now announced signings of Erik Fraser (Portland, Ore.), Jamison Guerra (Sherwood, Ore), Blake Jensen (Sherwood, Ore.), Jalen Lampman (Lakeview, Ore), Keegan Shivers (Wilsonville, Ore) and Colton Brownson (Oakland, Ore). Please visit www.OregonTechOwls.com in the next few weeks to see the final signee of the 2020 Class.