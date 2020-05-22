Students in the Klamath County School District have new books to read thanks to the Toys for Tots Literary Program.

The program, in partnership with BookDepot, and with the help of the Crater Lake Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Mazama High School sophomore Janah Moorer, distributed more than 2,300 new books this week to Klamath County schools to support students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moorer and her mother, Joann, organize the local Toys for Tots program. They provided the boxes of the new books to Travis Fast, principal at Peterson Elementary School, who gave them to elementary schools for distribution to students. Books also were set aside for students in the district’s migrant and special education summer school programs.

Principals were excited about the donation and eager to get the books into the hands of students.

“It feels good to know that outside organizations are working together to help improve the quality of ours kids’ lives, especially right now,” Fast said. “We are thankful for their efforts.”

Moorer said Toys for Tots provides books in December along with toys for families in need. When the pandemic hit, the organization decided to also distribute new books this spring to schools nationwide to help students during the crisis.

“Toys for Tots wanted to get books into the hands of underserved children,” she said. “Providing books to children helps breaks the cycle of poverty.”