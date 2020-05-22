(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic until sunset, May 24, 2020, in accordance with a nationwide proclamation issued by President Trump.

“As we begin the process of building a safe and strong Oregon, this weekend is a time to reflect on those we have lost to this global pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I commend every single Oregonian for the sacrifices they have made to protect our community and save lives. Dan and I send our thoughts to each and every Oregonian family who has been touched by this global pandemic.”

The Presidential Proclamations are available at the White House’s website.