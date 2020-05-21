KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith announced today the signing of Elodie Tridon (El-oh-dee Tri-den), a 5-7 guard from Belfort, France, who will join the Lady Owls next season.

A 2019 graduate of Lycee’ Louis Couffignal High School in Strasbourg, France, Tridon played for the Geispolsheim’s C.J.S. Basketball Club for coach Ayya Feltou and their Senior 3/Pre-National team. They were 9-6 before a shortened season due to Covid-19. Tridon was a key member of Geispolsheim’s successful 2019 run earning the Alsace Championship and the Grand EST Championship.

“Elodie is a very gifted basketball player,” stated Tech head coach Scott Meredith. “She is long, has great hops and can finish around the basket in a variety of ways. She shoots it well from the outside and has good handles as well. The challenge for her initially will be to adjust to the American version of the game and our specific style of play, especially defensively. She has been to a few of our summer camps and is very familiar with Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls and that should help with her transition to becoming a student/athlete here. I am really excited about Elodie joining the Lady Owls and what she brings on and off the court to our team.”

Tridon was referred to Meredith by legendary former Hustlin’ Owl basketball coach Danny Miles; Miles worked with her during a clinic in France a number of years ago while she was still in elementary school. “We’ve been developing our relationship for quite some time and this makes for another great chapter in this on-going story,” Meredith said.

Off the court, Tridon also competes in triathlons, plays the guitar and enjoys sports in general. She is the daughter of Yves and Edith Tridon of Belfort, France and will major in Communications at Tech. She will be wearing number 10 for the Lady Owls.