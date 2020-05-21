PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 145, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 24 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,817. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (8), Umatilla (3), Washington (3).

Oregon’s 145th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: Due to data reconciliation, two confirmed cases originally reported in Josephine County were determined not to be cases. They were subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Josephine County went down to reflect this change.

Eight presumptive cases also were updated and their case status was changed to reflect the new information (five suspect, three confirmed).

Today, OHA will provide a Public Health Indicators Dashboard to enable communities across Oregon to monitor COVID-19 in the state.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Thursdays, provides a transparent report that presents complex epidemiological data in an interactive, easy-to-understand way.

The dashboard displays three key indicators:

COVID-19 disease

Severe COVID-19 burden

Active Monitoring Capacity

All are key to monitoring the progress of the “stop, watch and redirect” process for determining progress in the phased reopening of the state. The indicators include emergency room visits, hospitalizations and active monitoring.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

