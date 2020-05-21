Klamath Union High School will celebrate the class of 2020 with a drive-in-style event in Moore Park, Sunday, June 7, at noon.

Each senior has received two parking permits for the park, required for entrance, which will open at 10:30 a.m. Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to celebrate their graduates.

“We have a dedicated group of KU staff and senior parents who have worked hard since the school closure was announced to create something unique and special to honor our graduates,” said KU Principal Tony Swan.

Swan describes a ceremony of 30 to 45 minutes that will include a specially designed video, to be displayed on a JumboTron video board. Every graduate will be featured, along with speeches by the senior class president (Alex Garcia) and the salutatorian and valedictorians (profiled below). The traditional graduation songs “Pomp and Circumstance,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Aida” will be played. A speaker system will broadcast the ceremony over local and social media outlets.

Graduates will receive diplomas and senior award certificates through their vehicle windows as they exit the park. Students who do not pick up their diplomas will be notified to make other arrangements for delivery.