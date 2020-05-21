(Portland, OR) — Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a time for Oregonians to get outside, travel to their favorite vacation destinations, and welcome the return of summer. Today, Governor Kate Brown was joined by a bipartisan group of 26 mayors from across the state in urging all Oregonians, especially Portland metro area residents, to keep it local this Memorial Day weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
After the sacrifices Oregonians have made to stay home to save lives, counties are just now beginning the process of gradually and safely reopening their communities and economies. Phase I counties worked hard to make sure they have the hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients from their communities, and the ability to test, trace, and isolate new cases. But those resources will be quickly overwhelmed if visitors flood Oregon’s reopened communities this weekend and unknowingly spark a COVID-19 outbreak.
Governor Kate Brown was joined by the bipartisan group of mayors from across the state today in urging Oregonians to stay close to home, and to support local businesses and communities this this Memorial Day weekend:
“Together we are asking all Oregonians to please keep it local this Memorial Day. Be good neighbors this weekend––stay local and stay safe.
“If you love the coast, stay home for now and plan your trip in the summer. If you love the Columbia Gorge, keep it local this weekend and visit later on. If you love Central Oregon, it’ll still be there in a few weeks.
“This Memorial Day weekend, a backyard barbecue or a small family gathering is the best way to stay healthy as we build a safe and strong Oregon. If you want to get outdoors, find a place to hike or bike or paddle close to home. And, please, wear a face covering when you are around others.”
Signed by:
Governor Kate Brown
Cannon Beach Mayor Sam Steidel
Seaside Mayor Jay Barber
Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones
Florence Mayor Joe Henry
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer
Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti
Wheeler Mayor Stevie Burden
Gearhart Mayor Matt Brown
Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn
Yachats Mayor W. John Moore
Depoe Bay Mayor Robert Gambino
Garibaldi Mayor Judy Riggs
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer
Ashland Mayor John Stromberg
Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall
Redmond Mayor George Endicott
Bend Mayor Sally Russell
Willamina Mayor Ila Skyberg
Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers
McMinnville Mayor Scott Hill
Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis
Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg
Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett
Hood River Mayor Kate McBride