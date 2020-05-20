A star party to observe the planets Mercury and Venus will be offered by the Klamath County Museum at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 22.

The event will be in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street.

The two planets will be very close together in the evening sky, just above the western horizon.

“Mercury is a difficult planet to see, because it’s so close to the sun,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We hope to catch a glimpse of it right around 9 p.m., before it slips below the horizon.”

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a pair of binoculars. Participants will be required to maintain social distance.

The date for Friday’s event has been changed from previous announcements, due to changing weather conditions.

The planets Mercury and Venus will appear at their closest on Thursday evening, but weather conditions for viewing are expected to be better on Friday.

Other astronomy events planned by the museum this year include viewing of the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 11, and viewing of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars on Oct. 17.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.