The OSAA Executive Board met in a closed work session this morning to discuss the latest updates on the Coronavirus pandemic as it relates to OSAA member schools. The discussion centered on the end of the Association Year and providing guidance to member schools regarding summer activities.

The OSAA Executive Board confirmed that the Association’s current moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction will remain in place through the end of the Association Year on May 25.

Beginning May 26, member schools control what they will allow taking place at their school facilities with athletic/activities programs, in accordance with directives from Governor Brown, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). ODE has clarified that the directive stating that school facilities are close through June 30 should be interpreted to mean that school facilities are closed through the end of the school/contract year.

OSAA Staff has been working closely with the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that are in alignment with OHA directives. The attached guidance is not intended to be prescriptive but rather to elicit thoughtful discussion at the local level among school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and communities about navigating a gradual reopening of high school activities. Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the coming weeks. The OSAA Executive Board understands that implementation decisions schools make this summer will potentially impact the upcoming school year and encourages

member schools to follow this guidance.

Schools and coaches are reminded that, per OSAA policy, participation in summer sports/activities may not be required.

The OSAA Executive Board will continue to meet on a regular basis throughout the summer in closed work sessions.

Updates like this will be sent to all member schools following each work session. The Board remains committed to administering sports/activities this Fall, provided it can be done safely in accordance with guidance from our state educational and medical partners.

Note that earlier this month the OSAA Executive Board eliminated this year’s Moratorium Week which had been set for July 26-August 1.

For the latest OSAA information regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, please visit: http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus.

Please contact our staff via email with any questions as we are working remotely (http://www.osaa.org/contact).

Thank you for all your efforts on behalf of the students and families in our state. Stay safe and be well.

Attachment: OSAA Reopening Sports/Activities Summer Guidance