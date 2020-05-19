KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In an effort to ensure access to COVID-19 testing throughout Klamath County, Klamath Health Partnership is offering free testing in Chiloquin and Bonanza.

Walk-up and drive through testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Chiloquin Fire Hall.

Testing in Bonanza will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, on Main Street next to Big Springs Park.

Participants will be asked to complete some paperwork before being given the nasal swab test.

This service is made possible through a collaboration between Klamath County Public Health and Klamath Health Partnership.

“The first two testing days were held in Merrill and Malin, with a good response,” said Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “Public Health serves the entire county and it is important to meet people where they are. Time and transportation can be barriers to service. This project takes testing to the people.”

Klamath Health Partnership is providing the testing, facilitated through Public Health’s relationships with the smaller towns’ governments and citizens.

“A lot is said about the social determinants of health, which include where we live and our access to services, including health care,” said Klamath Health Partnership CEO Signe Porter. “Klamath Health Partnership exists to help local people receive the care they need and deserve.”

Klamath Health Partnership COO Amanda Blodgett explained that the testing is part of the requirements for Klamath County to reopen. “Greater access to testing was an element of the framework that allowed Governor Brown to see we have a plan in place to safely reopen the county. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of an effort to make testing more accessible countywide.”

For any tests that return a positive result, Klamath County Public Health will follow-up with the individual to provide direction for isolation and symptom monitoring.