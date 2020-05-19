HOOD RIVER, OR – Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement after Cliff Bentz won the Republican Primary for Oregon’s Second District Congressional seat. Walden has held the seat since 1998, but in October he announced that he would not seek re-election:

“I want to congratulate Cliff Bentz on his win tonight to be the Republican nominee for Oregon’s Second District,” said Walden. “Cliff is a friend who I have had the pleasure to work with closely on many critical issues confronting the constituents of Oregon’s Second District; including combating the opioid epidemic, ensuring access to public lands, and modernizing our federal forest policies. I know that Cliff, a lifelong Oregonian, will be a strong advocate for our communities, families and the way of life that we treasure. As a rancher from Eastern Oregon, I know that he understands the needs and challenges of our rural communities better than most. Beyond the ranch, his experience as a lawyer as well as a state legislator showcase his ability to navigate policy and politics. This job is no walk in the park, and with such an expansive district the windshield time and the miles tracked are substantial, but I am confident Cliff will excel at the task. Oregon’s Second District Congressional seat is sure to stay red and with Cliff I know it is in good hands. I am confident when I say that Cliff is sure to be the Second District’s next Congressman. Congratulations Cliff!”

“Rural Oregon values run deeply in my veins and it’s been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Oregon’s 2nd District in the U.S. House,” said Walden. “Together we’ve worked to find solutions to the opioid crisis, improve forest health, and increase access to high speed broadband – to name just a few. I am deeply thankful to my supporters and family who have stood by me over the years, I couldn’t have done it without you. Until it is time to pass the torch in 2021, I will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents and help drive a robust economic revival for rural Oregon as we recover from the coronovirus pandemic and its consequences on our communities.”

Walden, whose ancestors came to Oregon in 1845 by wagon train, will have devoted 30 years to public service at the end of this term. Over the years, he has achieved a number of legislative solutions, including saving the fire-fighting tanker base in Medford, preserving the VA in White City, protecting Crooked River Ranch, and standing up for the ranchers and farmers of Eastern Oregon.