|Klamath Basin Senior Center
|24 Hour Drive-up
|Klamath Community College, New Founders Hall, Bldg 9
|24 Hour Drive-up
|Klamath County Clerk’s Office
|Monday – Friday
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Klamath County Government Center
(Parking lot behind building)
|24 Hour Drive-up
|Walker Range FPA
|24 Hour Drive-up
|Please note: The COVID-19 may affect the access hours at the below locations
|Updated 4/21/2020
|OIT College Union Info Desk
|Monday – Friday
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Bonanza Town Hall
|Tues & Thurs
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Chiloquin Community Center
|Monday – Friday
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Malin City Hall
|Monday – Friday
|9 a.m. – Noon & 1 – 4 p.m.
|Merrill City Hall
|Monday – Friday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All locations are open until 8 p.m. election day, except OIT (it will close at 3p.m.)