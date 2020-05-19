Klamath Basin Senior Center 24 Hour Drive-up Klamath Community College, New Founders Hall, Bldg 9 24 Hour Drive-up Klamath County Clerk’s Office Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Klamath County Government Center

(Parking lot behind building) 24 Hour Drive-up Walker Range FPA 24 Hour Drive-up Please note: The COVID-19 may affect the access hours at the below locations Updated 4/21/2020 OIT College Union Info Desk Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bonanza Town Hall Tues & Thurs 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chiloquin Community Center Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Malin City Hall Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – Noon & 1 – 4 p.m. Merrill City Hall Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All locations are open until 8 p.m. election day, except OIT (it will close at 3p.m.)