State Provides $8.5 Million for Rent Relief

SALEM, OR – The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has left many Oregon families without resources to pay rent, buy food, make utility payments, and provide other necessities. OHCS’ COVID-19 Rent Relief Program provides much needed rent assistance for people who have experienced a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19.

“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”

Many Oregonian are struggling to pay rent, and low-income Oregonians and communities of color are more likely to be rent burdened than their white counterparts. OHCS allocated these funds through a needs based formula to regional Community Action Agencies (CAAs). The formula weighed severe rent burden data, poverty data, homelessness data, and unemployment claims. The $8.5 million was allocated statewide to local communities as detailed below:

ACCESS, Inc. (541) 779-6691 $459,585 Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS) (541) 682-3798 $929,025 Community Action (CAO) (503) 648-6646 $764,957 Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) (541) 298-5131 $140,357 Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) (800) 752-1139 $186,271 Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA) (503) 585-6232 $771,012 Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT) (503) 397-3511 $299,610 Multnomah County Department of Human Services (503) 988-7453 $1,639,002 Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO) (541) 963-3186 $162,250.00 Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT) (541) 548-2380 $438,696 Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD) (503) 655-8640 $457,097 Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC) (855) 215-6158 $455,813 Community in Action (CINA) (541) 889-1060 $96,070 Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) (541) 435-7080 $233,165 Community Service Consortium (CSC) (541) 752-1010 $583,383 United Community Action Network (UCAN) (541) 672-5392 $489,779 Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS) (541) 882-3500 $196,738 Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) (503) 472-0457 $197,192

CAAs will begin taking applications in the coming days. Oregonians in need should contact their local CAA directly. Tenant income loss documentation and other materials are required to access this program. Rent payments will be made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.

“The last two months have been trying for many in our communities,” said Director Margaret Salazar, “Oregonians were already struggling to find a safe, stable and affordable place to call home. As families grapple with lost wages, the need is even greater. I am so grateful to get this assistance in the hands of our friends and neighbors in need, including farmworkers and their families who are facing unique housing challenges.”

The $8.5 million was allocated by the Oregon Legislature through the Joint Emergency Board. OHCS anticipates additional resources from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be made available in the weeks ahead.