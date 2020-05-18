PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 138, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 62 new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,687. The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 138th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 16 and died the same day at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

OHA is now including the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.