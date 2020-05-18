Klamath Falls, Oregon – Klamath Falls City School district families planning to enroll children in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to a pre-registration event Wednesday, May 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Children are eligible for kindergarten if they will be five years old on or before September 1, 2020.

Families are asked to drive to their neighborhood elementary school for a curbside pickup of important registration documents, information packets and free educational resources and treats. Kindergarten teachers will be on site. Specific pickup locations and contacts are listed below.

Following health protocols, district staff will wear masks and gloves and request that families remain in their cars.

Families uncertain about their child’s designated school may contact the district office at (541) 883-4700, ext. 7123.

Elementary sites

Pelican Elementary (541-883-4765): Drivers should approach the pickup by entering on McLean Street and should exit by turning left on Corvallis Street.

Roosevelt Elementary (541-883-4750): Pickup will be on Fremont Street. From Pacific Terrace, drivers should go west on Fremont Street and exit to Eldorado.

Conger Elementary (541-883-4772): Pickup will be at the school’s front entrance on California Avenue.

Mills Elementary (541-883-4754): Drivers should enter the Mills playground from the Orchard Avenue entrance behind Mills school.