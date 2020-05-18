ARE YOU ELIGIBLE FOR P-EBT BENEFITS? Families who have experienced significant income loss may have become eligible for free or reduced price school meals even if they have not qualified before, according to state education officials. Families need to submit the form by June 1 to qualify for a second wave of P-EBT benefits (pandemic electronic benefit transfer). This allows states to submit requests to provide meal replacement benefits through SNAP (the state’s food stamp program) for households with children who attend a school that’s closed and who would otherwise receive free or reduced-price meals. To apply: https://www.ode.state.or.us/apps/frlapp

If you child attends any of the following KCSD schools, you will automatically receive the P-EBT card and parents do not need to apply:

• Bonanza Elementary

• Chiloquin Elementary

• Chiloquin Jr/Sr High

• Falcon Heights

• Ferguson Elementary

• Gearhart

• Gilchrist Elementary

• Gilchrist Jr/Sr High

• Henley Elementary

• Keno Elementary

• Lost River Jr/Sr High

• Malin Elementary

• Merrill Elementary

• Peterson Elementary

• Shasta Elementary

• Stearns Elementary