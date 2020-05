In response to #COVID19, The Salvation Army Service Center in Klamath Falls has served 1,539 people. The Food Pantry in Klamath Falls remains open and available for people in need.

The Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays from 8 – 10 AM. Then open again on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 – 11 AM located at 2960 Maywood Drive Suite 12 Klamath Falls, OR 97603.

If you would like to volunteer, donate, or need assistance please contact us at 541-882-5280.