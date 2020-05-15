The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to continue flying multiple F-15 Eagle flyovers over hospitals throughout Oregon during the month of May in order to salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts.

The tribute is scheduled to be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.

The goal of the flyovers is to show support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response who are working to keep Oregonians safe and healthy each day, and to unite Oregonians as we are all in this together.

Anyone living in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets. People are encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.

The flyovers are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate designated times Friday, May 15.

10:05 a.m. Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Ashland, Ore.

10:07 a.m. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford, Ore.

10:09 a.m. Providence Medford Medical Center, Medford, Ore.

10:25 a.m. Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay, Ore.

10:28 a.m. Coquille Valley Hospital, Coquille, Ore.

10:31 a.m. Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, Bandon, Ore.

10:39 a.m. Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Ore.

All flyover plans have been coordinated as a part of OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training. Pilots must perform a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training.

Additional Oregon Air National Guard flyovers are scheduled to continue next Friday, May 22 and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 with a follow-on press release indicating the flyover locations and times. The Oregon Air National Guard plans to fly over all hospitals in Oregon. To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown approximately 1,350 miles covering 46 hospitals and other locations.

The Air Force Salutes flyover plan also includes flyovers from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, which are scheduled to fly over the Pacific Northwest in late May.

All passes are approximately 1,500 feet above ground level at approximately 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday